The Philippines and China agreed on Tuesday on pursuing discussions to find solutions for the recurring disputes in the South China Sea.

The Philippine Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the consensus was fruit of the 9th session held between the two sides within "the bilateral consultation mechanism," that convened in Manila.

There had been substantial headways in the "maritime measures to manage the situation at the sea, but some major disputes persist," the ministry said in an official statement, monitored in the Malaysian capital.

The two sides have acknowledged the need for restoring confidence and creating adequate circumstances for fruitful dialogue and interaction, it added.

The statement revealed that the Philippine officials, during the meeting with the Chinese counterparts, told them that Manila would relentlessly pursue the efforts to protect Philippine interests and sovereignty rights in the South China Sea.

Beijing demands almost entire sovereignty over the strategic waters.

The two countries have recently traded accusations over the tension in the disputed shallow waters and coral reefs. A Philippine seaman was seriously wounded in an encounter with the Chinese in the region, last month. (end) aib.rk

