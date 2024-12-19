KUWAIT-- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya commended on Wednesday the strong bonds linking the State of Kuwait and the People's Republic of China.

Minister Al-Yahya made this remark during his participation in the official inauguration of the new Chinese embassy building in Kuwait in the Diplomatic District in Mishref.

On this occasion, Al-Yahya congratulated the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Zhang Jianwei and expressed admiration of the robust cooperation that characterizes the bilateral relations between the two nations.

He voiced optimism regarding the potential for expanding this partnership to greater heights, fulfilling the aspirations of both countries' leadership and their respective peoples.

