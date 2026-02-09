ABU DHABI: PureHealth Holding has announced its financial results for the year ended 31st December 2025, and proposed to distribute a cash dividend of AED600 million for FY 2025, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The Group reported revenue of AED27.3 billion in FY2025, up 5.7 percent year-on-year, supported by strong performances across its Healthcare (Care) and Insurance (Cover) verticals.

EBITDA increased by 16.1 percent year-on-year to AED4.8 billion, driven by continued efficiency gains, synergies and the contribution from Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) in Q4-2025, its recent acquisition in Greece and Cyprus.

The Group’s Net Profit grew 17.7 percent year-on-year to AED2 billion and pretax profits grew 26.1 percent year on year to AED2.2 billion.

This performance underpins the proposal to distribute AED600 million in dividends for FY 2025, equivalent to approximately 30 percent of net profit, to be paid in two equal semiannual instalments.

The proposed dividend reflects the strength of PureHealth’s balance sheet, recurring earnings base and sustainable cash generation across market cycles.

The proposed dividend framework reflects the deliberate scaling of PureHealth’s local and international platform, sustained financial performance, and disciplined capital allocation as the Group continues to execute its long-term growth strategy as a global healthcare group.

PureHealth operates across the UAE, the USA, the UK, Greece, and Cyprus, supported by rising patient volumes, expanded clinical capacity, specialised services, and continued investment in AI enabled healthcare delivery.

Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth, said, “2025 marked an important step forward in our ambition to shape a truly global, technology enabled healthcare group. As PureHealth expands into strategic international markets and strengthens its specialised care capabilities locally, we are laying the foundation for a more connected and resilient healthcare platform. The proposed dividend policy reflects the Board’s confidence in the financial strength PureHealth has built and our commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder value while maintaining the flexibility to invest in long term growth.”

Farhan Malik, Founder and Managing Director of PureHealth, stated, “Resilient financial performance and a strong balance sheet underpin our disciplined capital deployment. Whether investing organically in technology, AI and capacity, or inorganically through value-accretive acquisitions, we are driving stronger shareholder returns while bringing leading clinical practices to the UAE and the markets we serve.

With around 50 percent of assets now outside the UAE, PureHealth is a truly international business with diversified revenues across markets and currencies. This performance enables us to reward shareholders with a dividend of AED600 million while continuing to invest in the next phase of PureHealth’s local and global expansion.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, commented, “Our 2025 results demonstrate how PureHealth’s Care and Cover model converts scale into resilient earnings, strong cash generation, and measurable synergies across multiple markets. Growth across the UAE, solid turnaround in financialperformance in the UK through Circle Health Group, and the successful acquisition of Hellenic Healthcare Group across Greece and Cyprus.

The scale of digital solutions and AI deployment we are implementing is creating a distinctive platform that sets us apart from major international providers, positioning us well ahead for the new era of AI-powered healthcare.”