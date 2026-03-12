Egypt is preparing to extend its universal health insurance system to the governorate of Minya as part of the programme’s second phase, a move expected to bring coverage to more than six million residents, the health ministry said.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar chaired a meeting of the system’s coordination committee to review implementation progress and assess readiness for the rollout. Minya Governor Emad Kadwani joined the meeting via video conference.

Abdel Ghaffar said the universal health insurance programme remains one of Egypt’s most significant healthcare reforms, stressing the need to complete infrastructure upgrades and ensure full operational readiness ahead of the system’s launch in the governorate.

Health ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said discussions focused on healthcare planning for Minya, including the preparedness of hospitals and primary healthcare units, as well as progress in digital transformation across medical facilities.

He added that six major national projects are currently underway to upgrade healthcare infrastructure in the governorate at an estimated cost of about EGP 6.75bn. The projects are expected to add around 1,506 hospital beds, expanding capacity and improving service delivery.

Officials also reviewed preparations for digital integration across hospitals and healthcare units, aimed at enabling electronic information exchange and streamlining medical services.

The meeting further examined the implementation plan for launching the system in Minya, including completing primary healthcare facilities and expanding partnerships with the private sector to attract investment in the health sector.

Senior officials from the health ministry and affiliated agencies attended the meeting, including the heads of the General Authority for Healthcare and the General Authority for Healthcare Accreditation and Regulation.

