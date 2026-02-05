Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar met a delegation of Swedish healthcare company representatives, led by Sweden’s Minister for Health Elisabeth Laan, to explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and expand healthcare and investment partnerships, the health ministry said.

The meeting, held at the ministry’s headquarters in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, underscored the depth of strategic relations between the two countries. Abdel Ghaffar expressed Egypt’s ambition to deepen collaboration with Sweden through technology transfer and the exchange of expertise to improve the quality of healthcare services.

The minister reviewed Egypt’s successful public-private partnership models, including its hepatitis C eradication programme—widely regarded as a global benchmark—as well as the presidential “100 Million Health” initiatives, which have contributed to improved public health indicators nationwide.

Health ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said discussions focused on supporting Egypt’s long-term healthcare reform agenda, particularly the nationwide expansion of the universal health insurance system, while benefiting from Swedish experience in health system planning, digitalisation, sustainability and pharmaceuticals.

The talks also addressed priorities for hospital development and service upgrades in emergency and critical care, oncology, infection control, radiotherapy and advanced medical imaging, through structured public-private partnerships.

In addition, the two sides discussed cooperation opportunities in digital health, including unified electronic medical records, telemedicine solutions, AI-driven clinical decision-support tools, and frameworks for health data governance, security and sustainability.

Senior officials from the Egyptian Drug Authority, the Unified Procurement Authority and the health ministry attended the meeting, according to the statement.

