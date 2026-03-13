DUBAI - Dubai Health has announced a 46% increase in kidney transplant procedures in 2025, reflecting growing community awareness of organ donation. The procedures were carried out as part of The National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue ‘Hayat’.

The announcement coincides with World Kidney Day, observed annually on 12 March. According to the latest figures, Dubai Health physicians performed 73 successful kidney transplants in 2025, compared with 50 procedures in 2024.

Through its integrated academic health system, Dubai Health supports organ transplantation efforts in collaboration with several federal, local, and private entities, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Dubai Airports, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Customs, Dubai Police General Command, Dubai Public Prosecution, Mediclinic City Hospital, as well as several private sector hospitals. This collaboration reflects a coordinated national effort to strengthen organ donation and transplantation programmes across the UAE.

Dr. Mohamed Al Awadhi, Executive Director of the Dubai Health Women and Children's Campus, and Chair of the Dubai Health Organ Donation and Transplantation Committee, said: “The increase in kidney transplant procedures during 2025 reflects the UAE’s continued progress in driving awareness of organ donation, supported by the national efforts led by The National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue ‘Hayat’, and the effective collaboration among healthcare entities across the country.”

He added: “At Dubai Health, we operate through an integrated academic health system that brings together care, learning, discovery, and giving. This approach enables us to advance organ transplant programmes in line with the highest international medical standards, while also developing specialised medical professionals and strengthening coordination with healthcare entities and strategic partners to expand transplant services and improve patient access to essential treatments.”

Nujood AlKhloofi, Senior Director of the Organ Donation and Transplantation Program at Dubai Health, said: “The continued growth of Dubai’s kidney transplant programme reflects the success of national efforts to promote organ donation and transplantation in the UAE, helping save the lives of many patients and improving their quality of life.”

She added: “As part of Dubai Health’s commitment to supporting organ donation initiatives, qualified coordinators have been assigned to manage the donation process and ensure procedures are conducted efficiently. Their capabilities have also been strengthened through hands-on training programmes, in addition to participation in conferences and workshops.”

Maha Al Taher, Clinical Transplant Coordinator at Dubai Health, explained that the work of transplant coordinators combines both clinical expertise and compassionate patient support. Coordinators stay with patients and their families throughout the treatment journey, manage medical records, and coordinate with medical teams. This ensures that required evaluations, tests, and appointments are completed seamlessly, enabling patients to be placed on transplant waiting lists in accordance with the highest standards of safety.

Dhai Abdulla Binjarn, Clinical Transplant Coordinator at Dubai Health, said that the transplant coordinator’s role begins with identifying eligible cases and providing initial awareness and counselling to the patients and families. This is then followed by medical, social, and financial assessments, ensuring comprehensive support through every step of the journey.

Abdalazeez Alghraizat, Clinical Pediatric Transplant Coordinator at Dubai Health, emphasised that the coordinator plays a critical role in paediatric transplant care by closely monitoring children’s medical conditions, coordinating with the clinical teams, and supporting families.

Through its community initiatives, Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, supports the kidney transplant programme by providing financial assistance to patients who cannot afford treatment. The Foundation launched the ‘Your Donation Saves Lives’ programme, which drives funding for transplants, alongside several care programmes.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), the learning and discovery arm of Dubai Health, contributes to advancing organ transplantation through specialised education and training programmes that equip medical professionals with the relevant expertise. These include the Adult Nephrology Fellowship Program and a training programme on ‘Core Skills in Organ Donation’. The University is also conducting scientific studies and research to further advance best practices in organ transplantation.