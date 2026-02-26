Dubai Health and Johnson & Johnson MedTech have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a collaborative framework to advance professional education, drive sustainability initiatives, and support digital innovation in healthcare.

The collaboration is structured around three core pillars. The first focuses on professional education and capacity building through tailored training programmes and train-the-trainer initiatives. The second advances sustainable development by expanding recycling programs across selected hospitals. The third supports the implementation of digital ecosystems that enable surgical video capture, secure content sharing, collaborative case planning, and telepresence-enabled remote collaboration and education.

Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi said, “This strategic partnership with Johnson & Johnson MedTech reflects our commitment to healthcare excellence through purpose-driven partnerships. Guided by our vision to advance health for humanity, we are building a framework that will enhance professional education, promote sustainability, and support digital innovation across our integrated academic health system.”

Dr. Tarek Fathey said, “This collaboration represents a significant milestone in advancing clinical practice across Dubai Health through the integration of advanced digital technologies into surgical environments and clinical education. It enhances precision in medical decision-making, strengthens multidisciplinary team capabilities, and ultimately contributes to improved patient outcomes.”

Prosun Niyogi said, “Dubai Health's 'Patient First' promise reflects the same principle that guides everything we do at Johnson & Johnson MedTech: putting the needs of patients above all else. This partnership allows us to pioneer new models of professional education, advance sustainable healthcare practices, and connect clinicians through digital innovation- all in service of one goal: removing limitations to a full life and changing the trajectory of health for communities across the UAE and beyond.”

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to driving meaningful progress in healthcare through knowledge exchange, innovation, and strategic partnership, ultimately supporting better outcomes for patients and communities.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Deputy CEO and Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health and Provost of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), and Prosun Niyogi, Vice President and General Manager, Surgery Emerging Markets representing Johnson & Johnson MedTech. The signing was attended by Dr. Tarek Fathey, Chief Clinical Officer at Dubai Health.