Nigeria is intensifying efforts to detect and treat tuberculosis with the rollout of new diagnostic technology, as health officials and partners warn that thousands of cases remain undetected across the country.

At the 2026 Pre-World TB Day press briefing in Abuja, the Director of Public Health, Dr Charles Nzelu, announced that the Federal Government is deploying over a thousand units of the Pluslife Mini Dock diagnostic platform to expand access to testing, particularly in underserved communities.

“This near-point-of-care technology is a game-changer, allowing us to bring molecular-grade testing to the most remote communities, ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind due to geography,” he said.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to bridge gaps in tuberculosis detection as Nigeria approaches the final phase of its 2021–2026 National Strategic Plan.

While the country has recorded improvements in case notification, Nzelu acknowledged that the burden of the disease remains high.

“We have significantly increased TB case notification. However, we must be frank: the burden remains high. To bridge the gap, we are leading with innovation,” he stated.

Beyond diagnostics, the government is strengthening electronic reporting systems to enable real-time data tracking from health facilities to national dashboards, a move aimed at improving supply chain management and preventing shortages of essential medicines.

“This transparency allows us to manage our supply chain effectively and prevent stock-outs of life-saving medicines,” Nzelu said.

He emphasised that technology alone is not enough, highlighting the role of community health workers, TB survivors and the media in tackling stigma and improving treatment outcomes.

“Our progress is powered by people, the community health workers, the brave TB survivors, and the journalists in this room who help us fight the stigma that still prevents many from seeking care,” he added.

Also speaking, the Acting National Coordinator of the National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Control Programme, Dr Clement Adesigbin, said Nigeria remains among high-burden countries but stressed that progress is being made through coordinated national efforts.

“It is not about whether we are first or second; the important thing is what we are doing to change the narrative,” he said.

Adesigbin disclosed that Nigeria records over 500,000 tuberculosis cases annually, driven largely by socio-economic factors.

“Wherever you see poverty, malnutrition, overcrowding and joblessness, you will see tuberculosis,” he noted, calling for a whole-of-society approach.

He added that treatment coverage has improved significantly over the years. “In 2018, treatment coverage was around 20 percent, but today we are above 80 percent. What we are doing is working, but we must do more,” he said, identifying stigma and funding gaps as ongoing challenges.

Board Chair of Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Dr Queen Ogbuji-Ladipo, said the country’s response has been strengthened through partnerships and sustained advocacy.

“Ending TB requires strong leadership from government, while communities remain the driving force for awareness, prevention, treatment adherence and accountability,” she said.

She warned that declining donor funding globally makes domestic resource mobilisation critical to sustaining progress. “Sustainable financing from government budgets, private sector contributions and innovative mechanisms will be key to ensuring no Nigerian is left behind,” she added.

Representing the World Health Organization, Dr Pavel Ursu, through Dr Mya Ngan, highlighted the global burden of tuberculosis, describing it as one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases.

“These numbers are not just statistics… they represent people whose lives are cut short by a disease we already know how to prevent, diagnose and cure,” the WHO said.

The organisation noted that Nigeria accounts for an estimated 510,000 cases annually, with about 175,000 cases still undetected, posing a major risk of continued transmission.

“Ending TB is possible, if countries act with decisive leadership, sustained investment and strong solidarity,” the statement added.

On planned activities, Chair of the 2026 World TB Day Planning Committee, Dr Bethrand Odume, said a series of nationwide engagements had been lined up to drive awareness ahead of March 24.

“These activities are designed to drive awareness at multiple levels… from communities and schools to faith-based platforms and national engagements,” he said.

He listed community outreach, religious sensitisation, road walks and school campaigns among key activities, while reiterating that TB services are free and accessible nationwide.

Also addressing journalists, Executive Secretary of Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Mayowa Joel, described the global theme as both a call to action and a message of hope.

“Ending TB is not just a global aspiration, but a realistic goal when governments take leadership and communities remain actively involved,” he said.

Joel stressed the urgency of increasing domestic investment in TB programmes, noting that reliance on external funding is no longer sustainable.

As World Tuberculosis Day approaches, health officials urged Nigerians to seek early testing and treatment, especially for persistent coughs lasting more than two weeks.

“TB diagnosis and treatment in Nigeria are free. No Nigerian should pay for TB services at any government-approved facility,” Nzelu reiterated.

Despite the scale of the challenge, stakeholders expressed confidence that the disease can be eliminated with sustained commitment.

“Yes, the challenge is great, but our resolve is greater. We can end TB in Nigeria. We must end TB in Nigeria,” he said.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

