Muscat – Oman’s national health insurance platform Dhamani has started integrating pharmacies into its digital network, enabling electronic prescriptions (e-Rx) to be securely shared between private healthcare facilities, pharmacies and insurance companies.

The milestone coincides with the launch of Phase II of the Dhamani project, which extends digital integration to pharmacies and creates the first fully integrated digital health insurance journey of its kind in the GCC.

According to the Financial Services Authority (FSA), which oversees the Dhamani platform, the new integration enables electronic prescriptions to be securely transmitted between healthcare providers, pharmacies and insurers. This is expected to speed up procedures, improve service efficiency, simplify patient journeys and enhance the experience of beneficiaries.

The FSA noted that the expansion has already achieved around 60% connectivity with pharmacies. The number of pharmacies registered on the platform has reached 271, reflecting growing adoption of digital transformation in the pharmacy sector and strengthening integration across the health insurance ecosystem.

The new service enables pharmacies to receive prescriptions electronically without the need for paper documents. Prescriptions are sent digitally from healthcare facilities to pharmacies, allowing patients to access services more quickly while reducing time and effort for all parties involved.

The platform also facilitates the secure exchange of digital transactions between pharmacies, insurance companies and healthcare providers, including approvals, financial claims and settlements.

According to the FSA, this reduces reliance on traditional paper-based procedures by up to 98% and enhances operational efficiency across the healthcare and insurance system.

The Phase II project of the Dhamani platform establishes a fully digital process that begins with the issuance of prescriptions by healthcare facilities, followed by their direct referral to pharmacies, the dispensing of medication to patients, and the processing and settlement of pharmacy claims through the Dhamani platform. The entire journey is completed without paper-based transactions at any stage.

The FSA said the achievement marks a significant step forward in digital integration across the healthcare sector and reflects Oman’s commitment to adopting advanced technological solutions in health insurance. It also strengthens the country’s position as a regional leader in the digital transformation of health insurance services.

The Dhamani platform continues to expand its digital health insurance ecosystem through innovative services aimed at improving efficiency, enhancing integration among stakeholders and delivering added value to insured individuals, healthcare providers and insurance companies.