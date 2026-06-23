Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Monday issued a notice to travelers arriving in the Sultanate of Oman, whereby they are required to complete an electronic health declaration form upon arrival at border crossings or before.

The move aims to protect public health and enhance health monitoring procedures at border crossings. The ministry stressed the importance of disclosing any travel, stay, or transit (temporary stopover) within the past 21 days in countries or regions affected by Ebola or any other public health concern.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday issued a circular to travelers and airlines operating in the Sultanate of Oman, reading as follows: “In light of the epidemiological updates issued by the World Health Organization, which indicate the continued outbreak of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus, and the increase in the number of confirmed, suspected and probable cases in both the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Uganda, and based on coordination with the Ministry of Health and the Medical Response Sector, we would like to inform travelers and airlines operating in the Sultanate of Oman of the necessity to fill out the electronic self-disclosure certificate via the QR code, for all travelers arriving in the Sultanate of Oman from the following two categories: citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Uganda, and travelers arriving from either of the aforementioned countries or those who have visited either of them within 21 days prior to arriving in the Sultanate of Oman.”

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