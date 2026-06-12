Isuzu Motors South Africa has committed R510 million to develop local suppliers as part of the new D-Max production programme, funding 729 vendor tools and enabling 250 locally sourced components to be manufactured in South Africa.



The money went into tooling, production upgrades and capability development across Isuzu's supplier network in the Eastern Cape. The aim was to bring local manufacturers up to Isuzu's global quality standards , and keep them there for future vehicle programmes too.

"Developing capable and competitive local suppliers is fundamental to the sustainability of South Africa's automotive industry," said Komane Pitso, executive vice president of procurement and logistics at Isuzu Motors South Africa.

"It is about creating opportunities for suppliers to grow, strengthening manufacturing capability and building a resilient supply chain that can support future vehicle programmes."

New Jobs, new capacity

Two suppliers saw direct and measurable growth. VSL Manufacturing, incubated as part of Isuzu's localisation strategy for large stamping operations, created 52 new jobs and now produces 25 pressed body panels for the D-Max, including the bonnet, body sides, front and rear doors, and tailgate.

Chassis supplier Praga added 34 jobs to support production of stamped and welded chassis frame assemblies delivered directly to Isuzu's Gqeberha plant.

What's now made in South Africa

The new D-MAX programme has meaningfully expanded on the local content levels of its predecessor. Components now manufactured locally include body panels, door inners and outers, chassis frames, brake pedals, knuckles, seat trim and selected plastic parts, a broader footprint than the previous model achieved.

Pitso is clear that localisation is as much a commercial decision as a strategic one.

"We localise as much as possible where it makes sound business sense. Localisation enables us to leverage local manufacturing capability, reduce import duties and logistics costs, while simultaneously strengthening South Africa's automotive and manufacturing supply chain."

Skills that stay in the country

Beyond the parts themselves, the programme brought significant knowledge transfer into South Africa's supplier base. Isuzu worked with technical partners in Japan and Thailand to upskill local manufacturers across quality planning, process control, dimensional validation and production readiness.

"Localisation is a major enabler of skills development because it gives suppliers direct exposure to world-class automotive manufacturing requirements," said Pitso.

"Ultimately, localisation is not only about producing parts locally, but about building sustainable industrial capability in South Africa."

Aligned to the masterplan

Looking ahead, Isuzu says the programme is aligned with the South African Automotive Masterplan, with continued focus on SME development, deeper localisation and supply chain competitiveness.

For Pitso, the new D-Max is proof of concept, not a ceiling.

"The new Isuzu D-Max represents a significant step forward in localisation while remaining aligned to Isuzu's global manufacturing standards and maintaining the trusted reliability that customers expect."

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