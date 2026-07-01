JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that ​competition authorities can pursue ⁠forex-rigging claims against six banks including JPMorgan Chase, BNP Paribas and HSBC , clearing ‌the way for a full hearing of allegations that global lenders colluded to manipulate the rand more ​than a decade ago.

The ruling preserves one of South Africa's largest market-manipulation cases after years of litigation. The case ​forms part ​of a wider global crackdown on foreign-exchange rigging that dates back more than a decade. That crackdown resulted in some of the world's biggest investment banks paying ⁠more than a combined $11 billion in fines to settle U.S., British and European regulatory allegations that traders manipulated currency rates for years.

South Africa's Competition Commission first referred the case to the Competition Tribunal in 2017, alleging traders at major banks coordinated trading activity in ​the U.S. dollar-rand market ‌between 2007 and ⁠2013, largely through ⁠private online chatrooms.

In a judgment handed down by Justice Owen Rogers, the court confirmed that the case ​will proceed to a full hearing against BNP Paribas, JPMorgan ‌Chase & Co, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., Investec, Standard Americas Incorporated ⁠and HSBC Bank Plc.

Investec said it remains ready and willing to present its case when the new referral is heard by the Competition Tribunal.

JPMorgan, BNP and HSBC declined to comment. Standard Americas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The claim alleges that Standard Chartered, Citibank, Absa and Barclays were also involved, but those banks have already settled or secured leniency.

Among the banks to settle the case, Standard Chartered admitted to prohibited conduct and paid more than 42 million rand ($2.6 million) in 2023.

Attempts by ‌the Commission to revive claims against a range of other lenders, ⁠including Bank of America , Standard Bank, Nomura, Commerzbank, Nedbank, FirstRand ​and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, failed.

The case ruled on by South Africa's Constitutional Court on Tuesday will now return to the Competition Tribunal, where the allegations are set to be tested ​on their merits ‌for the first time since the Commission launched proceedings nearly ⁠a decade ago.

($1 = 16.3702 rand)