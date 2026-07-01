Despite a bruising wave of profit-taking that wiped trillions of naira from investors’ portfolios in June, the Nigerian equities market delivered one of its strongest first-half performances in recent history, creating N46.6 trillion in wealth as investors continued to bet on economic reforms, robust corporate earnings and the banking sector recapitalisation programme.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that the market capitalisation of listed equities rose from N99.94 trillion at the beginning of the year to N146.56 trillion at the close of trading on June 30, representing a gain of N46.6 trillion in six months.

Similarly, the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) surged by 45.95 per cent, climbing from 156,492.36 basis points at the start of January to 228,401.92 points, extending the market’s remarkable multi-year rally despite the sharp correction witnessed in June.

The performance places H1 2026 among the strongest first-half returns recorded on the NGX in recent years and reinforces the exchange’s position as one of Africa’s best-performing equity markets.

The rally was particularly remarkable because it survived a broad market correction in June, when sustained profit-taking across several highly capitalised stocks erased more than N13 trillion from market value from its May peak and pulled the market back from its historic high.

At the height of the rally in May, the equities market crossed the N160 trillion market capitalisation threshold for the first time in history, while the All-Share Index also broke above the 250,000-point mark before investors began locking in gains after months of uninterrupted appreciation.

Market analysts attributed the impressive first-half performance to improving confidence in the Federal Government’s economic reform agenda, stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, increased domestic institutional participation and growing foreign portfolio inflows.

The ongoing banking sector recapitalisation exercise remained one of the biggest catalysts for market activity, with investors aggressively positioning in Tier-1 banking stocks ahead of anticipated rights issues, private placements and strategic investments.

The release of robust 2025 audited results and generous dividend declarations further sustained buying interest, particularly in fundamentally strong blue-chip stocks across the banking, industrial goods and energy sectors.

Improved liquidity in the financial system, relative stability in the foreign exchange market, easing inflation expectations and investors’ search for higher real returns also encouraged increased allocation to equities.

As yields on some fixed-income instruments became less attractive during parts of the period, portfolio managers increasingly rotated funds into the stock market, further strengthening demand for quality stocks.

The optimism, however, gave way to heavy profit-taking in June as investors moved to crystallise gains accumulated during the record-breaking rally.

Large-cap stocks, including MTN Nigeria, First HoldCo, Lafarge Africa, Dangote Cement and several banking counters, came under intense selling pressure as portfolio managers rebalanced their portfolios amid improving fixed-income yields.

Although the correction significantly reduced year-to-date gains from above 57 per cent at the market’s peak to 45.95 per cent by the end of June, analysts described the pullback as a healthy adjustment after months of sustained appreciation rather than a reversal of the market’s underlying fundamentals.

Sectoral performance reflected investors’ preference for companies with strong earnings momentum and attractive growth prospects.

The NGX Oil and Gas Index emerged as the best-performing sector in the first half, advancing about 90.3 per cent, driven largely by strong investor demand for Aradel Holdings, Seplat Energy and Oando, amid improving earnings and renewed optimism over Nigeria’s energy sector reforms.

Industrial goods also recorded an impressive 79.72 per cent gain as investors accumulated shares of cement manufacturers, supported by resilient earnings and expectations of increased infrastructure spending.

Banking stocks appreciated 40.53 per cent, reflecting sustained investor interest in recapitalisation plays and strong profitability across the sector despite the June sell-off.

Consumer goods equities also maintained positive momentum, returning 16.3 per cent as investors rewarded companies that demonstrated pricing power and resilient earnings despite inflationary pressures.

The market rally was underpinned by strong first-quarter financial results from several market leaders.

Aradel Holdings posted one of the most impressive performances on the Exchange after reporting N728.5 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2026, representing a 265 per cent increase over the corresponding period of 2025. Profit after tax rose by 252 per cent to N120.3 billion.

BUA Cement also reported a pre-tax profit of N192.88 billion, almost double the N99.7 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Dangote Cement sustained its earnings momentum with a 35 per cent increase in pre-tax profit to N421.1 billion, reinforcing investor confidence in industrial stocks.

Beyond earnings, the banking recapitalisation programme remained the defining theme of the market throughout the first half.

Virtually every announcement relating to capital raising, ownership restructuring and strategic investments influenced trading patterns as investors positioned for the industry’s expected transformation.

First HoldCo attracted considerable market attention following significant changes in its ownership structure, while Access Holdings, GTCO, Zenith Bank and UBA ranked among the most actively traded stocks during the period.

Analysts believe the June correction has reset valuations across several sectors, creating fresh opportunities for long-term investors.

They expect second-quarter corporate earnings, progress in the banking recapitalisation programme, monetary policy decisions, inflation trends and exchange-rate stability to determine market direction in the second half of the year.

While volatility is expected to persist, market operators maintain that the key drivers behind the first-half rally, including improving macroeconomic sentiment, strong corporate profitability, structural reforms and sustained investor confidence, remain largely intact.

After generating N46.6 trillion in capital appreciation within six months despite one of the sharpest monthly corrections in recent years, the Nigerian equities market enters the second half of 2026 from a position of considerable strength, with investors hoping the recent pullback will provide the platform for another leg of the rally.

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