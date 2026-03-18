Egypt is intensifying efforts to strengthen pharmaceutical research and innovation through closer cooperation with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, as part of a broader strategy to enhance the country’s healthcare and drug development ecosystem.

The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) held high-level talks with a senior delegation from Takeda to discuss expanding collaboration in scientific research and improving Egyptian patients’ access to innovative treatments.

The meeting brought together Ali El‑Ghamrawy, Chairperson of the EDA, and a Takeda delegation led by Khaled Sary. Discussions focused on advancing existing partnership projects and exploring new areas of cooperation in line with Egypt’s national strategy to support the healthcare sector and further develop the pharmaceutical system.

Participants also reviewed initiatives and regulatory policies aimed at improving the availability of medicines in Egypt and facilitating access to advanced therapies, particularly in priority therapeutic areas.

During the meeting, Takeda representatives outlined the latest developments in the company’s clinical trial activities and scientific research efforts in the Egyptian market, emphasising the importance of continued coordination with the Authority to strengthen research capabilities and support Egypt’s scientific ecosystem.

The delegation was also briefed on the Authority’s future vision for strengthening intellectual property protection for pharmaceutical products, a move expected to improve the investment climate, align Egypt with international regulatory standards, and stimulate further growth in the country’s pharmaceutical sector.

El-Ghamrawy stressed the Authority’s commitment to supporting research initiatives and expanding the clinical trials framework in Egypt, noting that such efforts are key to positioning the country as a regional hub for pharmaceutical research and development. He added that the Authority is keen to collaborate with leading global companies to exchange expertise and foster drug innovation for the benefit of Egyptian patients.

For their part, officials from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company expressed appreciation for the constructive partnership with the Authority and praised its role in strengthening the national pharmaceutical landscape and research environment. They reaffirmed the company’s intention to expand its operations in Egypt, particularly in research, development, and clinical trials, to accelerate pharmaceutical innovation and ensure broader access to advanced treatments.

The meeting forms part of the Egyptian Drug Authority’s ongoing efforts to engage with leading international pharmaceutical companies and promote strategic partnerships that support industry development and sustainable growth in Egypt’s healthcare sector.

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