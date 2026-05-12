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JOHANNESBURG - Africa's public health agency and South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare are in advanced discussions on a long-term framework to align vaccine demand and supply, aiming to strengthen sustainable vaccine manufacturing on the continent.
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and Aspen said on Tuesday the talks, announced on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit, are focused on building viable markets for vaccines produced in Africa as part of efforts to improve health security and reduce reliance on imports.