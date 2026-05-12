JOHANNESBURG - Africa's public ​health agency ⁠and South African ‌drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare are in ​advanced discussions on ​a long-term framework ​to align vaccine demand and supply, ⁠aiming to strengthen sustainable vaccine manufacturing on the continent.

Africa ​Centres ‌for Disease Control ⁠and ⁠Prevention and Aspen said on ​Tuesday ‌the talks, ⁠announced on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit, are focused on building viable markets for vaccines produced in ‌Africa as part of ⁠efforts to improve health ​security and reduce reliance on ​imports.