Arab Finance: Elsewedy Electric has expanded its power generation portfolio with the launch of a new range of generators in the Egyptian market, targeting the needs of industrial, commercial, and infrastructure projects across the country, as per an emailed press release.

The new lineup includes generators with capacities ranging from 9 kVA to 2,750 kVA and is available in both Prime and Standby operating modes, offering customers a choice of solutions based on their operational requirements.

The generators are powered by internationally certified engines and can be supplied with sound-attenuated enclosures featuring different levels of acoustic insulation. Designed and manufactured in line with internationally recognised standards, the enclosures are intended to reduce noise levels while supporting operational performance.

Elsewedy Electric also offers customised cabins and weather-resistant enclosures to protect generating units from environmental conditions, enhance equipment safety, extend service life, and address the requirements of individual projects.

The launch forms part of the company's efforts to broaden its range of energy solutions and expand its presence in the power generation segment. Elsewedy Electric said the new offering combines global technology with local expertise to provide power generation solutions for a variety of applications.

Alongside the new product range, the company provides after-sales support, including technical assistance, maintenance services, spare parts availability, and service agreements tailored to customer requirements, with the aim of supporting equipment performance over the long term.

"In developing this range, we focused on offering a broad spectrum of capacities and operating options, enabling customers to select the solutions that best suit their needs, whether for industrial, commercial, or infrastructure projects. These solutions are built on globally recognized technologies that ensure high levels of performance and efficiency," Salma Hany Mahmoud, CEO of Elsewedy Electric Building Solutions, said.

She added: "This range reflects our understanding of the diverse requirements of different sectors, combining operational flexibility with customizable designs that allow customers to benefit from solutions aligned with their project needs and operating environments while supporting their long-term operational objectives."