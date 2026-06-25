Muscat – Nama Power and Water Procurement (Nama PWP), the sole procurer of Oman’s power generation and water production capacity, has launched a Request for Qualification (RFQ) tender for the development of two major utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) projects in the sultanate.

The projects – the Adam Solar Independent Power Project (IPP) and the Sinaw Solar Independent Power Project (IPP) – form part of Nama PWP’s ongoing efforts to secure a reliable, sustainable and diversified energy future for Oman, while supporting the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and the country’s energy transition strategy.

Together, the two projects will add 1,500MW of renewable energy generation capacity to the national grid, marking a significant milestone in Oman’s renewable energy development programme, Nama PWP said in a statement.

The Adam Solar IPP and Sinaw Solar IPP have been designated as Projects 11 and 12 under Nama PWP’s renewable energy roadmap, underscoring their strategic importance in advancing the sultanate’s transition towards cleaner energy sources.

The projects are expected to make a substantial contribution to reducing Oman’s carbon footprint by increasing the share of renewable energy in the national power generation mix. They will also support the issuance of environmental attributes, including International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs), through the transparent tracking and verification of clean energy generation.

Nama PWP has invited experienced local and international developers to participate in the competitive qualification process for the two projects.

The Adam Solar IPP will comprise a 1,000MW solar PV plant integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in the Wilayat of Adam. The project is expected to require an investment of approximately RO287mn.

It will be among the first large-scale solar developments in Oman to incorporate battery energy storage, enhancing grid flexibility, improving system stability and enabling greater integration of renewable energy resources. The project is also expected to strengthen energy security and ensure a reliable electricity supply during periods of peak demand.

Meanwhile, the Sinaw Solar IPP will consist of a 500MW solar PV plant in the Wilayat of Sinaw, with an estimated investment of RO111mn. The project will further increase the contribution of renewable energy to Oman’s power mix and support the country’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Commenting on the launch of the RFQ tender, Ahmed bin Salim Al Abri, CEO of Nama Power and Water Procurement, said, “These projects reflect the company’s commitment to delivering cost-effective, sustainable, and reliable electricity generation solutions while creating opportunities for private sector participation and foreign investment in the Sultanate of Oman’s growing clean energy sector.”

The RFQ process marks the first stage of a competitive procurement programme through which qualified developers will be shortlisted and invited to participate in the subsequent Request for Proposal (RFP) stage.

The development of the Adam Solar IPP and Sinaw Solar IPP further reinforces Oman’s position as a leading destination for renewable energy investment in the region and highlights the country’s continued progress towards achieving its long-term sustainability objectives and net-zero ambitions.