MUSCAT - Construction work has commenced on Oman’s newest petrochemicals project at Sohar Port and Freezone — a $550 million venture focused on the production of Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), essential raw materials for the global packaging industry.

Sohar Petrochemicals (SOHARPET) is being established by MAK Germany GmbH, a Hamburg-based trading company specializing in plastics, chemicals and related machinery. Partnering with the German investor is OQ Group, whose Liwa Plastics Industries Complex at Sohar Port will be a key source of paraxylene feedstock for the project.

“Following the successful launch of MAK Sohar Chemical Industries for the production of elastomers, we have reached another important milestone with the founding of SOHARPET — a key part of our long-term plan to strengthen our presence in the Middle East,” MAK Germany said in a statement.

“Since the beginning of this year, we have been working with great determination to establish a new production site for PTA and PET in Sohar. This is made possible through close collaboration with our local partners, including Sohar Freezone, OQ and Ladayn,” the company added.

MAK Sohar Chemical Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary of MAK Germany, currently operates a specialized facility at Ladayn Polymer Park that manufactures thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) and engineering compounds for polymer producers. These materials are used in the automotive, medical and packaging sectors.

SOHARPET marks the “next chapter” in MAK Germany’s “success story” in the Sultanate, the company said, noting that the new project builds on agreements signed with various Omani stakeholders and partners in April this year.

Under those agreements, the petrochemicals complex will be established across two locations: an 11.9-hectare site within Sohar Port and a 53.6-hectare plot within Sohar Freezone. This dual-location development model will integrate port infrastructure with manufacturing facilities, the company said, adding that PTA and PET assets currently based in Rotterdam will be relocated to Sohar as part of the project.

While the facility will utilize paraxylene (PX) supplied by OQ as its primary feedstock, additional raw materials, including monoethylene glycol (MEG) and acetic acid, will be imported through Sohar Port. The integrated setup is designed to enhance supply-chain efficiency through pipeline-based logistics and optimized material handling.

“By utilizing locally available feedstock, the project aims to convert raw materials into higher-value products within the Sultanate, supporting the national objective of maximizing in-country value and enhancing industrial integration,” MAK Germany said.

“The SOHARPET project is expected to contribute to job creation, the development of technical expertise, and the reinforcement of Sohar’s position as a key hub for petrochemicals and advanced manufacturing,” the company added.

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