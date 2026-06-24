Bahrain is continuing to build as well as upgrade the country’s strategic infrastructure to power its future needs.

New 220kV and 66kV electricity transmission substations serving the Ramli District have been inaugurated as part of efforts to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of essential services, particularly in the utility sector.

Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, who inaugurated the substations yesterday, highlighted that these national efforts are in line with the objectives of the comprehensive development process under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Yasser Humaidan presented a briefing on the project, which was implemented at a cost of BD19 million.

The project comprises two electricity transmission substations equipped with transformers and advanced control systems, linked to the national grid through high-voltage cables to improve load distribution, enhance network efficiency and strengthen reliability.

The Deputy Prime Minister commended the Saudi Fund for Development for financing the project, which forms part of the Gulf Development Programme.

He noted the fund’s role in supporting strategic development projects in Bahrain.

The Saudi fund’s director general of Arab Countries Operations Bandar bin Abdullah Al Obaid said the project reflects long-standing and close development relations between the fund and the kingdom, extending over more than 49 years.

He noted the project’s importance in supporting growth and said the fund seeks to facilitate access to essential services for beneficiaries.

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