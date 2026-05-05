Egypt - Pharco Pharmaceuticals is planning to invest around EGP 1.5bn next year, up from approximately EGP 1.15bn in 2025, as part of its strategy to expand production capacity and strengthen its presence in both domestic and export markets, according to Chairperson Sherine Helmy.

Helmy said the company is prioritising improvements in product quality alongside the expansion and diversification of its production lines. This year, Pharco allocated about EGP 650m to upgrade manufacturing facilities without increasing capacity, in addition to EGP 500m to establish a new eye-drop production line aimed at boosting exports.

The company is also advancing a major regional expansion, with a pharmaceutical plant under development in Saudi Arabia, located west of Medina. The facility will span 62,000 sqm and involve investments of around $150m.

The project is being financed in part by the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and implemented in partnership with Ashmore Investment. Production is expected to begin in early 2028, with output primarily targeting Gulf markets.

According to Helmy, Saudi Arabia currently accounts for roughly 50% of Pharco’s exports, which reach more than 50 countries worldwide. The company also holds a 30% stake in Batterjee Pharma, further supporting its footprint across the Gulf and wider Middle East.

Looking ahead, Helmy highlighted Africa as a key growth market, particularly in light of upcoming regulatory changes under the World Trade Organization Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).

He noted that 2033 will mark the expiry of exemptions granted to least developed countries, which currently allow the production or import of generic medicines without patent approval. These changes could significantly affect access to affordable medicines across parts of Africa.

Helmy added that Egypt and other middle-income countries have been fully compliant with TRIPS since 2005, limiting the production of patented drugs without authorisation. In contrast, least developed countries have benefited from temporary flexibilities, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector.

In response, Pharco is planning to establish an integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing network across Africa, including local production of raw materials, to enhance drug availability and ensure long-term supply stability.

Separately, the company recently signed a cooperation protocol with the Egyptian Ophthalmological Society and the Egyptian Society for the Glaucomas under the “Nour Einak” initiative. The programme aims to support glaucoma patients through intraocular pressure screening, public awareness campaigns, and the development of a digital patient follow-up system, with a focus on underserved communities.

In another development, Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration has approved Ravidasvir as a treatment for hepatitis C virus (HCV), following clinical and regulatory processes involving institutions such as King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital and the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute. Pharco said the approval supports broader efforts to expand access to antiviral treatments in international markets.

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