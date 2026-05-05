Egypt’s Ministry of Health has discussed with the World Bank Group, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), ways to deepen cooperation in the healthcare sector, with a focus on localising pharmaceutical production and improving service quality.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar met with a World Bank delegation to review initiatives aimed at strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains and delivering high-quality healthcare services. Discussions covered expanding local manufacturing capacity for medicines, vaccines, and biologics, alongside improving regulatory frameworks and encouraging private sector participation.

The meeting also examined national infrastructure readiness, coordination mechanisms among relevant entities, and the role of logistics and central storage systems. Officials highlighted the capabilities of Egypt’s state-owned vaccine producer VACSERA and ongoing technology transfer projects with international partners.

Abdel Ghaffar stressed that Egypt’s strong scientific base, research capacity, and strategic geographic location position the country as a regional hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing and exports.

Talks further addressed strengthening primary healthcare, improving maternal and child health, and reducing unnecessary caesarean sections. Cooperation on Egypt’s universal health insurance programme was also discussed as a cornerstone of healthcare reform.

Both sides affirmed that the partnership represents an opportunity to enhance healthcare quality and support sustainable development in Egypt and across the wider region.

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