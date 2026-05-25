Egypt-based Al Shroouk Scan and Lab announced plans to secure $20m in new financing to support its expansion strategy across Cairo and other governorates.

Chairperson Abdallah Mostafa said the group is preparing to expand into Cairo’s Fifth Settlement, Alexandria, Menoufia, and Gharbia, with rollout expected by 2030. The company currently operates five branches and has steadily grown since its formal structuring in 2014 with a capital base of EGP 3.2m.

Founded in 2009, Al Shroouk opened its first branch in Talbiya, Giza, in 2010, followed by expansions into Faisal, Plaza Doctors Tower, El Manial, Sharkia Street, El Khosous, and 6th of October City. In 2014, the company attracted strategic investment, including a 33% stake from Bedaya Fund for SMEs, and launched its 6th of October branch on a 1,000-square-meter site with EGP 8m in construction and equipment investment.

Over the years, Al Shroouk secured financing facilities totaling around $9m, including EGP 70m from SAIB Bank under the SME initiative, EGP 8m from Nile Leasing, EGP 48m from the National Bank of Egypt, and EGP 35m from Plus Leasing. The group has invested heavily in advanced imaging technologies, including General Electric MRI systems valued at $1.75m for closed units and $500,000 for open systems.

Mostafa revealed that revenues have grown from EGP 1m in 2009 to approximately EGP 140m today, with total investments reaching EGP 1bn. The company plans to double investments by 2030 and expand to eight branches before going public. Al Shroouk holds contracts with Cleopatra Hospital Group and professional syndicates and is certified by the Global Clinical Institute (GCI), confirming compliance with international laboratory and radiology standards.

The group also announced plans to launch a new branch in Palm Hills’ Strada Rise with $8m in investments, including specialized radiation therapy services. The facility will feature medical systems worth $3m and advanced infrastructure such as radiation-shielded concrete rooms. In addition, a new facility in the R3 district of the New Capital will be dedicated to radiotherapy services.

Mostafa said revenues are expected to grow by up to 200% annually following the expansion of radiotherapy services. The group currently employs around 400 staff across its branches, trained in modern healthcare service standards.

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