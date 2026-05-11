Arab Finance: Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment has obtained a third-party administrator (TPA) license in Egypt through its subsidiary Treemed TPA, as per a disclosure.

The move supports the company's expansion into the healthcare ecosystem under the brand Fawry Healthcare.

Through Treemed TPA, Fawry Healthcare will provide services, including claims management, healthcare provider network administration, and digital healthcare payments, alongside additional services aimed at improving affordability and patient access to healthcare services.

The platform is also expected to support greater efficiency and transparency across the healthcare ecosystem by digitizing administrative processes and improving user experience for patients, insurers, corporates, and healthcare providers.

Fawry said the platform will utilize digital technologies and data analytics to enhance fraud prevention mechanisms, reduce claims leakage, and enable more accurate real-time decision-making throughout the healthcare value chain.

The company added that Fawry Healthcare will benefit from its existing infrastructure and partnerships to accelerate the expansion of its provider network and offer integrated digital experiences, as demand grows for healthcare administration solutions in Egypt.

“This license marks a pivotal step in our strategy to expand beyond payments and become a key enabler across essential sectors. With Treemed TPA and the launch of Fawry Healthcare, we are bringing our digital capabilities into the healthcare space to simplify processes, reduce inefficiencies, and improve access to quality services for millions of Egyptians,” Ashraf Sabry, CEO of Fawry, stated.