In the absence of a vaccine or specific treatment for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola currently spreading in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Congolese government is seeking access to an experimental monoclonal antibody developed in the United States.

Public Health Minister Roger Kamba, speaking at a press conference alongside Communication and Media Minister Patrick Muyaya, said Kinshasa had formally requested access to a monoclonal antibody developed and tested against the Zaire, Sudan and Bundibugyo Ebola strains.“The US government, particularly through the CDC in Atlanta, already has a monoclonal antibody that has been tested on the three strains. It was major technical support that notably helped defeat a similar Sudan strain outbreak in Uganda in 2025,” Dr Kamba said.“At the time, the US government provided cutting-edge therapeutic treatment – MBP-134 monoclonal antibodies. We have also requested MBP-134, which is believed to be effective against the three strains.“However, as it has mainly been tested in monkeys and clinical trials remain very limited, we will receive it within the framework of a clinical trial. This means it will only be administered to sick patients and could allow us to conduct a clinical study. We have therefore requested 500 doses.”Dr Kamba said he believes this is the same treatment used on an American citizen who was airlifted to Germany after contracting Ebola in the DRC, adding that the patient is recovering well.

In 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration approved several therapies later incorporated into Ebola treatment protocols. They include Inmazeb and Ebanga, medicines designed to neutralise the virus and prevent it from entering human cells.

Experimental optionDr Kamba said the DRC has also requested broad-spectrum antivirals capable of acting against multiple viruses while awaiting treatment specifically adapted to the Bundibugyo strain.

Pending new therapeutic options, patient care remains largely supportive.

Medical teams are focusing on rehydrating patients suffering from diarrhoea and treating severe anaemia caused by haemorrhaging.

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