Uganda on Wednesday announced the closure of its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) due to growing fears over the escalating Ebola crisis in the neighbouring country.

The decision, reached by the National Task Force on Ebola Response chaired by Vice-President Jessica Alupo, comes amid heightened concerns over cross-border movement between Uganda and the DRC, which authorities say poses a serious risk of importing new Ebola into the country.

The outbreak in DRC and Uganda continues to worsen, with health authorities reporting a rise in infections and deaths. According to the latest updates from the World Health Organisation (DRC), the DR Congo has recorded more than 900 infections and at least 220 deaths.

In Uganda, officials have confirmed one death in Kampala and seven cases so far, as authorities intensify surveillance, border screening, and isolation measures to prevent wider community transmission. Five of those cases confirmed, including a health worker, were contacts of the first two cases.

There are no suspected or confirmed cases reported in South Sudan, but officials from the WHO worry that testing capabilities in the country are limited.

Uganda cut air travel to DRC, closed multiple border crossings, and increased border crossing screenings, but the threat has necessitated more measures, according to Dr Diana Atwiine, Permanent Secretary in Uganda’s Ministry of Health.

The move echoes the growing worry within government and medical circles over the scale of the outbreak in eastern Congo and Uganda’s vulnerability, given its 900km-long porous border straddling several districts and heavy movement of traders, refugees, transporters, and families between the two countries.

For communities along the border, the closure represents more than a health measure. It threatens livelihoods deeply tied to daily cross-border trade and social interaction.

In districts bordering the DR Congo, such as Kasese, Bundibugyo and Buliisa, many families survive on informal trade involving agricultural products, fuel and household goods moved daily across unofficial crossing points. The restrictions are, therefore, expected to disrupt local economies.

All approved entrants will undergo mandatory health screening, documentation, and continuous monitoring at border entry points in line with surveillance protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.

The government has also introduced mandatory 21-day self-isolation for any individual returning from the DRC, supervised by Ministry of Health officials and district surveillance teams.

Health experts say the measure is critical because Ebola symptoms may take several days to appear after exposure. Authorities fear that undetected infections entering through border communities could trigger local transmission chains if monitoring is not strictly enforced.

Public clampdownDespite the growing concern, schools in border districts will remain open. But educational institutions have been ordered to enforce strict Ministry of Health standard operating procedures. Schools in Uganda opened for the second term on May 25, amid worries of the disease spread, but the government is trying to manage public panic.

School administrators must identify learners who recently returned from the DRC and ensure their temperatures are monitored daily for 21 days. Border districts have also been instructed to designate health facilities capable of isolating and monitoring students who develop symptoms such as fever during the observation period.

Resident District Commissioners and Resident City Commissioners have been tasked with ensuring strict enforcement of all Ebola prevention guidelines in their respective areas.

In a directive targeting the media, the Ugandan government has also ordered all media houses to dedicate at least 30 minutes of prime-time programming daily to Ebola awareness, prevention, detection, and reporting.

Authorities believe sustained public education will be critical in combating misinformation, panic, and complacency as fears grow over possible cross-border transmission.

Other measures instituted include a restriction on political rallies, cultural festivals and public celebrations that often define the vibrant social life of Kampala.

In a circular issued on May 26, the Ministry of Health announced strict measures limiting mass gatherings in Kampala Metropolitan Area and several high-risk districts, warning that uncontrolled public interaction could accelerate transmission of the deadly virus.

The directives, which took immediate effect, suspend concerts, entertainment shows, political mobilisation events, marathons, walkathons, cultural celebrations and other public recreational gatherings considered high-risk for person-to-person transmission.

Authorities say the measures were adopted following resolutions of the National Task Force chaired by Vice-President Jessica Alupo.

The Ministry warned that activities promoting “close physical interaction, uncontrolled crowd mixing and unnecessary movement” could facilitate rapid transmission if an infected person attends such gatherings.

While non-essential public events have been halted, official and institutional meetings will still be allowed under strict health protocols.

Organisers must ensure temperature screening, handwashing facilities, controlled attendance, adequate ventilation and routine disinfection of venues. Physical greetings such as handshakes and hugs have also been discouraged.

Security agencies and district authorities have since been directed to enforce the guidelines, with officials warning that individuals or institutions violating the directives could face action under public health laws.

Pilgrimage haltedReligious and cultural leaders also face the difficult balance between preserving communal traditions and protecting public health.

For generations, the annual Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo, near Kampala, have stood as one of Africa’s largest religious pilgrimages, drawing millions of faithful from across Uganda and beyond.

Pilgrims walk for days under the scorching sun, carrying prayer books, rosaries, and deeply personal hopes to the sacred grounds where 45 Christian converts were executed between 1885 and 1887 for refusing to renounce their faith.

But this year, the roads leading to Namugongo will remain unusually deserted. On Tuesday, the Uganda Episcopal Conference cancelled the celebrations scheduled for June 3, 2026, citing concerns around the Ebola outbreak.

The decision marks one of the rare moments in modern history when the highly symbolic gathering has been halted because of a public health emergency.

The announcement, signed by Rt-Rev Joseph Antony Zziwa, Chairman of the Uganda Episcopal Conference and Bishop of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese in central Uganda, directed that this year’s commemoration instead be held in local churches under the guidance of diocesan bishops and in consultation with government authorities.“Church leaders are urged to strictly observe the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Ministry of Health regarding religious gatherings,” the statement noted.

For many Catholics, the cancellation is both painful and understandable.

At Namugongo, where preparations had already begun, vendors, pilgrims, and church volunteers are coming to terms with the reality that the crowds that usually flood the shrine would not arrive this year. The celebrations are not only a spiritual event but also an economic lifeline for many small traders.

Every year, pilgrims travel from Kenya, Tanzania, Congo, Rwanda, South Sudan, Nigeria, and even farther afield to honour the young converts who were killed under the orders of Kabaka Mwanga II of Buganda. Their story of courage transformed Uganda into one of Africa’s strongest Christian nations and made Namugongo an international pilgrimage site.

The Episcopal Conference called upon “the Catholic faithful and all people of goodwill to continue praying for our nation, health workers, and all those affected by the Ebola outbreak.”The Diocese of Kasese in western Uganda, bordering DR Congo, which had been preparing to animate this year’s national celebrations, will lead the event in 2027 instead.

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