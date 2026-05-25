Arab Finance: The net loss of North Upper Egypt for Development and Agricultural Production (NUDAP) shrank by 89.71% to EGP 1.006 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 from EGP 9.785 million in Q1 2025, according to the financial results.

Loss per share retreated to EGP 0.015 in Q1 2026 from EGP 0.154 in Q1 2025.

In 2025, NUDAP reported a 176.232% increase in net losses, incurring EGP 12.160 million, compared to EGP 4.402 million in 2024.

Founded in 2001, the EGX-listed company manufactures and trades fertilizers and pesticides, while producing seeds.

It also provides agricultural equipment and machinery as well as conducts the studies required to execute projects in the fields of agricultural development, fish and poultry farming, and food industries. In addition, the company owns and operates cattle and cotton farms.