Arab Finance: The net profits of Egyptians for Housing and Development Company grew by 23.84% to EGP 27.834 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 from EGP 22.475 million in Q1 2025, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 0.041 at the end of March 2026 from EGP 0.033 a year earlier.

Revenues hiked to EGP 61.935 million during the first three months of 2026 from EGP 54.616 million in the year-ago period.

In 2025, Egyptians for Housing logged 13.62% YoY higher net profits after tax at EGP 74.193 million, compared to EGP 65.295 million.