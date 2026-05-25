Arab Finance: Arabian Food Industries Company (Domty) registered consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders valued at EGP 72.193 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the financial results.

The quarterly earnings were 581.53% year-on-year (YoY) higher than EGP 10.592 billion.

Net sales hiked to EGP 2.559 billion in Q1 2026 from EGP 2.251 billion in Q1 2025, while earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 0.21 from EGP 0.03.

In the first three months of 2026, standalone net profits after tax grew to EGP 68.345 million from EGP 10.048 million during the same period in 2025.

In 2025, Domty logged 67.82% lower consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders valued at EGP 161.266 million, versus EGP 501.179 million in 2024.