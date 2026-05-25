Arab Finance: Egypt Gas posted 11.68% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at EGP 219.304 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, compared to EGP 196.368 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share after tax and before dividends (EPS) increased to EGP 1.52 in Q1 2026 from EGP 1.36 a year earlier.

The operating revenues climbed to EGP 2.152 billion at the end of March 2026 from EGP 1.688 billion in Q1 2025.

In 2025, Egypt Gas reported a 20% growth in annual revenues, reaching nearly EGP 9 billion. The company delivered natural gas to 230,000 residential units, 394 commercial establishments, and 46 new factories, while carrying out expansions to 37 existing factories.