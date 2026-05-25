Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the owners of Contact Financial Holding climbed by 12.49% to EGP 65.705 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 from EGP 58.406 million in Q1 2025, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share for the period (EPS) went up to EGP 0.06 at the end of March 2026 from EGP 0.05 a year earlier, while net revenues from portfolio transfer hiked to EGP 393.721 million from EGP 82.461 million.

The group achieved consolidated total operating income of EGP 642 million in Q1 2026, marking an annual leap of 27%, driven primarily by the strong operating performance of the financing division.

On the digital front, Contact Now, Egypt’s premier comprehensive digital financial platform, sustained its robust growth momentum throughout Q1 2026. The total value of transactions processed on the platform surpassed EGP 453 million during the first three months of 2026.

User acquisition also accelerated, with new downloads increasing by 231,210, pushing the platform's total download base to 2.2 million.

Likewise, new registrations grew by 125,259 in Q1, bringing total registered users to 1.5 million and further cementing Contact Now's position as a market leader in the digital financial services space.

The quarter also marked an important milestone in Contact’s governance journey with the appointment of Dr. Manal Hussein as Chairperson, bringing over 30 years of leadership experience across Egypt’s financial services, public, and private sectors.

John Saad, Group CEO and Managing Director of Contact Financial Holding, said: “Q1 2026 marks an important milestone in Contact’s transformation journey as we continue evolving into a fully integrated, digital-first financial platform. Following the successful completion of our management transition, we are now operating with a more agile and execution-driven model, supported by platform-based structures that are already enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening revenue diversification.”

He added: “Backed by the Contact Now ecosystem, we are responsibly expanding access to finance, bridging gaps for underserved Egyptian segments, and building a smarter, more secure, and more inclusive financial experience for the Egyptian market.”

On his part, Youssef Abdel-Ati, Group CFO of Contact Financial Holding, said: “The quarter was supported by strong operational performance, with new financing increasing by 41%, mainly driven by the Digital and Business platforms, while insurance GWP increased by 29% year-on-year.”

In 2025, the non-bank financial services provider reported 12% YoY higher consolidated operating income at EGP 2.8 billion, supported by performance in the financing division and a rise in insurance revenues.