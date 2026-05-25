Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced another record year reflecting the strong performance of its portfolio companies and the successful implementation of the group’s strategy.

The results showed a record consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholder of BHD592.7 million ($1.579 billion) for the year 2025, compared to BHD316.5 million ($843 million) for 2024.

Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy and Chairman of Mumtalakat, said: “The group’s strong performance in 2025 underscores the prominent role played by Mumtalakat in advancing the Kingdom’s comprehensive development.

"Guided by the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the group continues to focus on delivering sustainable financial returns, supporting the Kingdom’s economic development priorities, and building on the positive results achieved through the adoption of investment policies and the implementation of ambitious strategic plans, contributing to further achievements and future aspirations.

"This exceptional performance also reflects the effectiveness of Mumtalakat’s strategic direction, as well as its role in enhancing the value of the assets in its portfolio,” he said.

The significant increase in the group’s consolidated net profit was driven by higher revenues of BHD2.5 billion ($6.6 billion) in 2025, compared to BHD2.2 billion in 2024, alongside increased fair value gains on investments recorded during the year related to McLaren Racing.

Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) reported a net profit of BHD218.7 million in 2025, compared to BHD184.5 million the previous year, driven by higher average LME aluminium prices during the year, alongside an all time production record of 1.62 million metric tonnes.

The group’s principal associates, the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) and Bahrain Telecommunications Company (Beyon), also continued to deliver strong results. The group’s share of profits from NBB in 2025 amounted to BHD36.4 million (2024: BHD34.7 million), while its share of profits from Beyon amounted to BHD24.8 million (2024: BHD25.3 million).

Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Mumtalakat, said: “2025 marked a significant milestone in the execution of Mumtalakat’s long term strategy, which was reflected in our strong financial performance, alongside tangible progress achieved across multiple fronts, underscoring the effectiveness of our approach to developing our portfolio assets. As we continue our commitment to value creation through active portfolio management and strengthening governance frameworks, in line with the sustainability and economic objectives of the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

During the year, Mumtalakat achieved considerable operational progress in implementing its long term strategy, with notable highlights including the successful listing of Silah Gulf on the Bahrain Bourse, the official launch of Amana Healthcare Bahrain in partnership with M42, and the announcement of Bahrain Food Holding Company's (Ghitha) Food Park project in partnership with Edamah.

The group’s portfolio companies delivered landmark milestones during the year, including Alba’s record production and its recognition as the first smelter globally to achieve a 5 Star safety rating from the British Safety Council; the launch by Beyon of a sovereign cloud region in Bahrain in partnership with Oracle; and the opening of Hawar Resort by Mantis on Hawar Island.

McLaren Racing further crowned the year with a historic Formula 1 double, securing both the Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships for the first time since 1998.

These results reaffirm Mumtalakat’s role as a long term key contributor to Bahrain’s economy, supported by a diversified portfolio that continues to deliver sustainable financial returns while generating meaningful local impact in line with the Kingdom’s economic priorities, the group said.

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