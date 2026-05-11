Banque Misr has signed an eight-year financing agreement worth EGP 300m and $6.5m with Andalusia Hospital Maadi to finance construction and medical expansions, as part of the bank’s role in supporting vital sectors and promoting investments with developmental impact, particularly in healthcare.

The financing aims to add a new 70-bed capacity at Andalusia Hospital Maadi. The expansion will strengthen the hospital’s ability to provide more integrated healthcare services and meet growing demand for specialised medical care in line with international standards.

Hesham Okasha, CEO of Banque Misr, said the bank is committed to providing an integrated package of financing solutions that meet the needs of various sectors. He noted that the financing reflects the bank’s approach of directing resources toward sectors that directly address societal needs, foremost among them healthcare.

“We believe in the importance of supporting expansions and development within major medical institutions in a manner that enhances operational efficiency and elevates the quality of healthcare services provided to citizens, while ensuring the best added value for development projects, backed by specialised banking expertise capable of managing financing efficiently,” he added.

Hazem Zaqzouq, CEO, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of Andalusia Health Group in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, said the group manages assets worth $1bn. He noted that the Andalusia Hospital Maadi expansion project is a practical model of the group’s ability to implement healthcare projects in complex operating environments. Despite logistical and operational challenges related to tight timelines and supply chain constraints, the group’s reliance on an integrated system covering planning, development and operation, supported by an investment-oriented mindset, enabled successful implementation.

Zaqzouq added that cooperation with Banque Misr reflects confidence in the group’s ability to manage challenges efficiently, stressing that the relationship goes beyond a credit facility to a partnership that supports operational expansion and keeps pace with growing demand for healthcare services in Egypt.

He further emphasized that the success of such projects depends on the operating model’s ability to balance financial planning with operational efficiency, a principle the group seeks to establish across its projects.

Banque Misr continues to cement its position as a key partner for major institutions by providing financing for development, healthcare, and investment projects in ways that support economic growth and the state’s comprehensive development plans.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).