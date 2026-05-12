Arab Finance: Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar met with representatives from the Inventure Group-led consortium to discuss establishing an integrated medical city comprising hospitals, educational institutes, and research centers, according to a statement.

The project is planned to be developed in the New Capital on an area exceeding 321 feddans, in line with presidential directives to support major national healthcare projects and enhance the quality of medical services in Egypt.

Abdel Ghaffar said the project aims to strengthen the state's capacity to provide integrated and advanced healthcare services as per international standards. The upcoming phase will focus on securing treatment services within the city to ensure the delivery of high-quality healthcare.

He also stressed the importance of adopting innovative and sustainable solutions in the design of the medical city, including establishing integrated hospitals and advanced specialized centers.

The General Authority for Teaching Hospitals and Institutes will oversee the medical operations within the complex through strategic partnerships with leading international medical institutions across various specialties. The partnerships aim to facilitate expertise exchange and the implementation of the latest treatment and research protocols.

Karim Nakhle, Chairman of Inventure Group, presented the alliance's vision for the joint project, affirming that they are working in full coordination with the government to maximize the utilization of national resources and available capabilities.

The consortium will cooperate with national companies and industrial entities in the fields of heavy industries and building materials to implement the project with the highest standards of efficiency and quality.

The ministry concluded the meeting by emphasizing the need to strengthen the partnership between the government and the private sector in implementing this major project, which supports Egypt Vision 2030.