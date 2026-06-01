Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has called for strengthening the global competitiveness of Egyptian universities and expanding international academic partnerships as part of broader efforts to position Egypt as a regional hub for higher education, scientific research, and innovation.

The directive came during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Abdel Aziz Konsowa, according to a presidential statement.

The meeting reviewed the ministry’s strategy to transform Egypt into a regional and international centre for higher education, scientific research, and innovation, supporting the country’s transition towards a knowledge-based economy.

Konsowa noted that Egypt currently hosts 129 universities, including public, private, national, technological institutions, and branches of foreign universities.

Al-Sisi stressed the importance of continuing reforms in higher education and scientific research, describing them as fundamental pillars for sustainable development and the advancement of human capital.

Discussions also focused on plans to enhance the capabilities of faculty members and improve academic and administrative performance across universities. Among the initiatives reviewed was a project aimed at digitising university management systems and accelerating digital transformation throughout the higher education sector.

Konsowa said an executive committee has been established to oversee the implementation of an enterprise resource management system, while preparations are underway to modernise faculty development centres nationwide.

The president directed officials to deepen cooperation with leading international universities and academic institutions to benefit from global expertise, improve educational quality, and strengthen Egypt’s standing in international university rankings.

The meeting also examined plans to expand Egypt’s educational outreach through joint academic programmes with highly ranked international universities and by hosting additional foreign academic programmes within the country.

Al-Sisi emphasised the importance of increasing the number of foreign university branches operating in Egypt and strengthening cross-border academic partnerships as a means of building national capabilities and enhancing the sector’s contribution to economic growth.

A key focus of the discussions was strengthening the connection between scientific research and industry by transforming academic research into marketable products and services.

Officials reviewed mechanisms to support innovation and entrepreneurship, alongside incentive programmes designed to encourage researchers to commercialise their work and contribute to economic development.

The strategy aims to increase the practical impact of scientific research while fostering a more innovation-driven economy.

The president also reviewed progress on several university-affiliated healthcare projects, including development and modernisation works at Alexandria University’s main hospital, Al-Mowasah Hospital, and El-Shatby University Hospital.

Discussions further covered plans to establish a branch of Cairo University in Eritrea, reflecting Egypt’s efforts to expand its educational presence across the region.

Konsowa added that work is underway, in cooperation with the Central Bank of Egypt, to establish a dedicated financing institution that would support scholarship programmes and enable students to pursue dual-degree opportunities through partnerships with international universities.

According to the presidential statement, these initiatives form part of a broader strategy to improve educational quality, strengthen international competitiveness, attract foreign academic institutions, and increase the economic contribution of Egypt’s higher education sector.

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