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The U.S. said on Sunday it conducted "self-defense strikes" on Iranian radar and drone control sites in Iran's Goruk and Qeshm Island at the weekend in what it said was a response to "aggressive" actions from Tehran.
The U.S. Central Command said in a post on X that Iran had shot down a U.S. MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters.
CENTCOM said U.S. fighter aircraft responded by eliminating Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones.
It added that no U.S. military personnel were harmed.
The two countries had traded strikes last week as well with Iran targeting a U.S. air base after the U.S. military carried out what a Washington official said were strikes targeting an Iranian drone operation near the Strait of Hormuz. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Raju Gopalakrishnan)