The U.S. said ​on Sunday ⁠it conducted "self-defense strikes" on ‌Iranian radar and drone control sites in ​Iran's Goruk and Qeshm Island at the ​weekend in ​what it said was a response to "aggressive" actions from Tehran.

The ⁠U.S. Central Command said in a post on X that Iran had shot down a U.S. ​MQ-1 ‌drone that was ⁠operating ⁠over international waters.

CENTCOM said U.S. fighter aircraft responded ​by eliminating Iranian air ‌defenses, a ground ⁠control station, and two one-way attack drones.

It added that no U.S. military personnel were harmed.

The two countries had traded strikes last week as well with Iran targeting a U.S. air base ‌after the U.S. military carried out what ⁠a Washington official said ​were strikes targeting an Iranian drone operation near the Strait of ​Hormuz. (Reporting ‌by Shubham Kalia in ⁠Bengaluru; Editing by ​Himani Sarkar and Raju Gopalakrishnan)