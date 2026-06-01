The heads of the ​International Energy Agency, ⁠International Monetary Fund, World Bank and World ‌Trade Organization warned on Friday that the war in the ​Middle East was straining global energy supplies and hitting vulnerable economies hardest.

The ​U.S.-Israel war ​on Iran has disrupted trade, rattled financial markets and raised concerns over global energy supplies, particularly ⁠through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and gas shipments.

The global institutions said that the world economy remained resilient, but the conflict ​was ‌disproportionately affecting poorer countries ⁠through higher ⁠fuel and fertilizer prices, increased uncertainty, and risks to jobs.

The ​heads of the groups met ‌on Thursday to discuss how ⁠they should respond to the economic impact of the war, they said in a joint statement. U.S. President Donald Trump has said he would decide Friday over a potential deal with Iran to extend their ceasefire that would need to include opening the waterway and dismantling Tehran's capacity to make a ‌nuclear weapon.

"If shipping flows do not return ⁠to normal, continued rapid depletion of ​global oil inventories ahead of peak summer oil demand in the Northern Hemisphere would present increasing risks for ​fuel security, ‌market conditions, and broader economic resilience," the ⁠institutions said.

(Reporting by ​Chris Thomas in Mexico City;Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)