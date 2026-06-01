Saudi industrial manufacturer National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co said its subsidiary has signed a supply contract worth more than SAR10 million with Harbin Electric International Company for equipment to be used in a major power project in the Kingdom.

In a filing to the Saudi Stock Exchange, the company said its subsidiary, BAAS Gulf Industry Company (Valves Plant), has signed the contract with Harbin Electric International Company.

Under the agreement, BAAS Gulf Industry will supply various types of industrial valves for use in the Rumah Power Project in Saudi Arabia.

The contract is valued at SAR10.08 million, including value-added tax, and has a duration of two years.

The company said the agreement is expected to contribute positively to its financial results, with the impact anticipated to be reflected by the end of 2026.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

