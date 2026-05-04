Indian group Bajel Projects Limited, a leading player in the business of power infrastructure, has announced that it has secured two international orders from the Middle East and North Africa region for the construction of 500kV overhead transmission lines – Lot 1 & 5.

The combined order value falls under the ultra-mega category - in the range of Rs4 billion ($43 million) - covering the construction of two contiguous sections of the 500 kV overhead transmission lines, said Bajel Projects in its LinkedIn post.

The project is part of a flagship national grid reinforcement programme aimed at strengthening the high-voltage backbone in the Mena region and enabling reliable power evacuation to support growing economic and industrial demand, it stated.

It builds on the company’s growing Mena presence, including its 50:50 joint venture with the Al Sharif Group in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it added.

On the big contract win, Rajesh Ganesh, the Managing Director & CEO of Bajel Projects Limited, said: "Winning these orders is a defining moment for Bajel Projects. Being entrusted with a 500 kV transmission corridor in the Mena region reflects the global confidence in our engineering capability, project execution rigour, and ability to deliver complex high-voltage infrastructure in international markets."

"This order strengthens our footprint in the Mena region, and we remain committed to delivering this project to the highest standards of quality and safety," he stated.

As a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the Power Transmission and Power Distribution, this order further consolidates Bajel Projects’ position as a trusted international EPC partner in the highvoltage transmission segment, complementing its strong domestic order book and recent international wins, he added.

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