Arab Finance: GE Vernova Inc. announced it has received an order from Middle Delta Electricity Production Company (MDEPC), an affiliate of Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC), to carry out upgrade and service projects at the Banha and Nubaria power plants in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

The scope of the agreement includes two Advanced Gas Path upgrades for the two GE Vernova 9F gas turbines at the Banha power plant, alongside multi-year services agreements for both Banha and Nubaria. The service agreements will run for 15 years at Banha and 8 years at Nubaria.

The contract, which was booked in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, is expected to be executed over a three-year period.

The projects are set to support efforts to modernize Egypt’s power generation infrastructure and improve operational efficiency across the facilities.

The agreement aligns with broader national efforts to enhance energy security and increase efficiency in electricity generation.