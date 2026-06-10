Arab Finance: Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, met with a delegation from Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, headed by Chairman Mohammad Abdullah Abunayyan, to review progress on the company's renewable energy projects in Egypt and discuss ways to accelerate their implementation and grid connection timelines, as per a statement.

During the meeting, Esmat reviewed the progress of the 1,100-megawatt wind energy project, which is being developed in two phases. The first phase, with a capacity of 550 MW, is located in the Gabal El-Zeit area, while the second 550 MW phase is being implemented in the Gulf of Suez. The project is scheduled to be connected to the national electricity grid in 2027.

The minister also followed up on the development of the 1,200 MW wind power project in South Hurghada, which is expected to begin supplying electricity to the national grid in 2029.

Talks focused on the possible measures to help accelerate the implementation of the projects and connect them to the grid before set dates, taking into account ongoing developments in Egypt's renewable energy strategy, including planned additions of solar and wind generation capacity in the coming years.

Esmat said the ministry continues to closely monitor renewable energy projects being implemented under the National Energy Strategy, stressing the importance of adhering to project schedules and ensuring timely connection to the national grid.

He added that the government is providing the necessary support to accelerate project implementation amid the expansion of renewable energy investments and energy storage systems. These efforts aim to increase the share of clean energy in Egypt's electricity mix to 45% by 2028, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, strengthening grid stability, and ensuring reliable electricity supplies.

The minister noted that the government is working with development partners and investors to shorten implementation periods and accelerate project delivery, praising the ongoing cooperation with ACWA Power, particularly in the renewable energy sector.