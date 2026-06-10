Arab Finance: Construction has officially begun on the first phase of Citystars Park St., a large-scale mixed-use development in New Cairo with planned investments exceeding EGP 100 billion, as per an emailed press release.

The project is being developed by Sky Innovo Developments, a subsidiary of Sky Investments Holding, and is designed as an integrated destination combining business, hospitality, and upscale residential offerings within a single development.

The first phase includes the launch of Park St. Signature Offices, a premium office component that will be operated according to hospitality standards. The development will offer a range of office spaces alongside Presidential Offices designed to provide enhanced privacy for senior executives and corporate leaders.

The office complex will also feature meeting rooms, co-working spaces, restaurants, cafes, and wellness facilities, including a spa, creating a work environment that blends productivity with lifestyle amenities. Also included in the initial phase is an integrated Fairmont-branded resort that will combine luxury hospitality and residential offerings.

The development will feature a five-star hotel spanning more than 33,000 square meters with 174 rooms, alongside 76,596 square meters of branded residences. In addition, the resort will include more than 80 extended-stay units tailored to the needs of senior executives and long-term residents.

The Fairmont complex is planned as a fully integrated hospitality destination, supported by a range of amenities including a spa, fitness center, and indoor swimming pool, aimed at delivering a premium living and guest experience.

Once completed, Citystars Park St. will span approximately 140,000 square meters, with a total built-up area of around 560,000 square meters. The project features a 1.2-kilometer frontage along the Ring Road and will provide approximately 5,000 parking spaces to support accessibility and ease of movement throughout the development.

The project is being developed in line with sustainability standards and is targeting LEED certification. Its design incorporates smart architectural solutions intended to improve energy efficiency and maintain environmental balance across the site.

Strategically located at the entrance to New Cairo, Citystars Park St. offers direct access to several key destinations across Greater Cairo. The development is approximately 20 minutes from Cairo International Airport, 25 minutes from Nasr City, 30 minutes from Maadi, 35 minutes from the American University in Cairo, and 40 minutes from Sheikh Zayed City, positioning it as a central hub for business, hospitality, and modern urban living.