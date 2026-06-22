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Egypt's Midar and UAE's Majid Al Futtaim signed a partnership on Sunday for a $3.1 billion urban development comprising residential, commercial and tourist projects in Cairo, spanning 553 feddans (574 acres).
The development is expected to generate 200 billion Egyptian pounds to 250 billion Egyptian pounds ($4 billion to $5 billion) in revenue over 15-20 years, Midar CEO Ayman El-Kousy told reporters on the sidelines of the signing ceremony.
($1 = 49.8700 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Mohamed Ezz and Tala Ramadan Editing by David Goodman)