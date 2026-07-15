AMMAN — King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) has signed an agreement with Jordan Vision for Real Estate Development to establish "Business Drive", a distinctive addition to KHBP’s growing portfolio of services and facilities that further cements its status as a leading destination for business, investment and contemporary lifestyle in Jordan.

The project reflects KHBP’s ongoing strategy to build a fully integrated business hub that extends well beyond office space, combining a dynamic working environment with services, retail and commercial amenities that support company growth and enrich the everyday work-life experience within its premises.

Under the agreement, Jordan Vision for Real Estate Development will construct and develop "Business Drive", an unconventionally designed project conceived as a vibrant, mixed-use architectural landmark.

It will comprise two parallel buildings housing retail units, upper-level spaces and panoramic rooftops, offering commercial and service areas within a modern working environment while giving brands and service providers a flexible range of options.

Spanning a total area of around 4,000 square metres, Business Drive will provide a varied mix of commercial, leisure and service offerings, including restaurants, cafés and banking and commercial services, alongside office space.

The project will also feature a drive-thru service and electric vehicle charging stations, keeping pace with the latest trends in mixed-use development and further diversifying the range of services on offer within KHBP.

"Business Drive" has now entered an exclusive pre-launch phase, presenting bespoke design options to founding tenants whose businesses align with the project’s vision and the experience it seeks to deliver.

Commenting on the announcement, KHBP CEO Ammar Izziddin said, "Business Drive is an important addition to the range of services within KHBP, bridging the everyday needs of the business environment with the requirements of companies, employees and visitors alike."

He added "Through our partnership with Jordan Vision for Real Estate Development, we continue to bring forward unique projects that elevate the experience of our community and provide a more flexible, ready eco-system to support company growth and attract investment."

In turn, Jordan Vision for Real Estate Development Chairman, Maen Sider stated, "We are proud to partner with KHBP in developing Business Drive, a destination that combines thoughtful design, diverse offerings and everyday convenience in a vibrant onsite setting."

Vice Chairman Rabee Kotob said, "Through this project, we aim to deliver flexible spaces that meet the needs of brands, companies and service providers, while supporting a fully integrated experience for users."

"Business Drive" reflects KHBP’s continued commitment to building a fully integrated business ecosystem by attracting distinctive projects that enrich the diversity of services and facilities available, cementing its standing as a hub for business, investment and contemporary lifestyle.

About KHBP

King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) was established in 2010 under a Royal vision to develop a pioneering model for modern business destinations in Jordan and the region, bringing together innovation, investment and community within an integrated environment that supports sustainable growth and quality of life.

KHBP is home to a diverse community of local, regional and international companies, alongside academic institutions, entrepreneurs and technology initiatives, within an eco-system that promotes collaboration, integration and knowledge exchange.

Through its forward-looking vision and continuously evolving business landscape, KHBP continues to strengthen Jordan’s competitiveness and reinforce the Kingdom's position as a regional hub for business, innovation and investment.

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