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REAL ESTATE

Jordan: Real estate trading volume reaches $3.4bln through May

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The report also indicated that revenues generated during the first five months of 2026 amounted to JD104.66 million

Staff Writer, The Jordan Times
June 15, 2026
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AMMAN — The real estate trading volume reached nearly JD2.458 billion during the first five months of 2026, marking a 5 per cent decline compared with the same period last year, according to the Department of Lands and Survey's monthly report for May.

The report showed continued weakness in the property market, with real estate sales and revenues recording year-on-year declines, although non-Jordanian ownership transactions posted notable gains in May.

Monthly real estate trading volume stood at JD474.27 million in May, down 12 per cent from the same month in 2025 and 17 per cent lower than in April.

Despite the overall slowdown, the estimated value of non-Jordanian ownership transactions increased by 26 per cent in May compared with both May 2025 and April 2026, reaching JD19.65 million.

However, the total number of non-Jordanian ownership transactions during the first five months of the year fell by 11 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025. Apartment purchases by non-Jordanians declined by 2 per cent, while land purchases dropped by 23 per cent.

The estimated value of non-Jordanian ownership transactions during the January-May period reached JD75.31 million, reflecting a 7 per cent decrease from the same period last year.

The report also indicated that revenues generated during the first five months of 2026 amounted to JD104.66 million, down 1 per cent from the corresponding period in 2025.

In May alone, revenues fell to JD18.90 million, representing a 10 per cent decline compared with May 2025 and a 16 per cent drop from April.

Overall real estate sales in the Kingdom decreased by 12 per cent during the first five months of 2026 compared with the same period last year. Apartment sales declined by 9 per cent, while land sales fell by 13 per cent.

During May, total real estate sales dropped by 14 per cent year-on-year and by 10 per cent compared with April. Apartment sales declined by 12 per cent from May 2025 and by 8 per cent from April, while land sales recorded a 14 per cent annual decrease.

According to the report, the total number of properties sold to companies across the Kingdom during the first five months of 2026 reached 3,684.

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