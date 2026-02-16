Jordan is seeking private-sector investment to develop Amra City without burdening the state budget, according to the Chairman of the state-owned Jordanian Company for Cities and Facilities Development, Musab Mheidat.

Infrastructure, facilities and building projects within Amra City will be offered to private investors through an investment-driven model, he told Al Mamlaka TV, without giving details.

Mheidat said opportunities will span education, healthcare, commercial and tourism sectors, with seven formal expressions of interest received so far. No details were given.

The first phase covers nearly 500,000 square metres (sqm) of land bank, aimed at transforming dormant assets into productive investments, he added.

The initial phase will include major projects such as an international exhibition and conference centre slated for completion in 2027, an integrated sports city with a football stadium by 2029, an Olympic city with indoor arenas, a car-racing track and an entertainment city, all expected to open in 2028.

The project’s completion will span 25 years, the report said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.