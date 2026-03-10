UAE - Abanos Interior Fit-out & Joinery has been appointed to deliver the fit-out and joinery works for Palace Residences Creek Blue, an elegant residential development located within the vibrant waterfront destination of Dubai Creek Harbour by Emaar.

With a total built-up area of 98,243 sq m, Palace Residences Creek Blue reflects a new standard of modern waterfront living, set within an ultra-modern, stylish, and pedestrian-friendly neighbourhood that aligns with Dubai’s sustainable urban character, said an Abnos LinkedIn post.

The development will feature a collection of meticulously designed 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, thoughtfully crafted to blend contemporary aesthetics with expansive outdoor spaces, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.

Each residence is designed as a refined retreat, showcasing high-quality finishes, contemporary kitchens, luxurious bathrooms, and spacious living areas complemented by expansive windows that invite abundant natural light and frame stunning views. Private balconies extend the living space outward, enhancing the connection between elegant interiors and the surrounding waterfront landscape.

Abanos’ scope includes the fabrication and installation of wooden doors, wardrobes, kitchen cabinets, vanity units, and other miscellaneous joinery items. The project is being developed by Emaar/Dubai Creek Harbour Development, designed by Mirage/SSH, and constructed by Engineering Contracting Company.

