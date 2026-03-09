Roshn Group, Saudi Arabia's leading multi-asset class developer powered by sovereign wealth fund PIF, has signed an investment deal worth SAR650 million ($177 million) with Miskan Real Estate Development Company, to develop over 68,000 sq m of land within Warefa community in capital Riyadh.

The move is aimed at building residential units that reflect the highest quality standards and cater to various needs and tastes, it added.

RIYADH