Burtville Developments has confirmed that construction across its projects in Abu Dhabi is progressing at a steady pace and in full alignment with the established development timelines.

The projects include five in Masdar City - Bab Al Qasr Resort Residence 18; Bab Al Qasr Resort Residence 19; Ville 11; Ville 12; and Bab Al Qasr Garden 66.

Additional projects include Bab Al Qasr Residence 25 and Bab Al Qasr Residence 31 in Yas Bay on Yas Island, as well as Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22 in Al Raha Beach.

According to Burtville, construction activities are advancing across all of its developments, reflecting its strong commitment to timely delivery, quality execution, and precise planning.

"We are committed to keeping investors and homeowners continuously informed about the progress of our projects. To enhance transparency, we provide a live streaming service that enables stakeholders to monitor construction progress on a daily basis," said a company spokesman.

Its operations management follows structured procedures designed to ensure efficiency and smooth project execution, while maintaining uninterrupted communication with clients and partners, he stated.

Looking ahead, Burtville plans to launch a series of new developments this year in strategic locations across Abu Dhabi, including Al Reem Island, Al Raha Beach, and Masdar City, among other areas.

These projects form part of the company’s expansion strategy to meet the growing demand for high-quality residential developments, said the spokesman.

"The company continues to move forward with launching distinctive projects in prime locations across Abu Dhabi, supported by strong investor confidence and stable demand for its real estate offerings," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

