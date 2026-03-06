UAE-based Imtiaz Developments said it has achieved a historic milestone as the first developer in Dubai to complete and hand over a signature residential project - Beach Walk by Imtiaz - at Dubai Islands.

This feat was made possible with the successful handover of Beach Walk by Imtiaz. Defined by striking architecture, sophisticated interiors, curated amenities, and serene waterfront views, Beach Walk embodies a lifestyle shaped by elevated standards and timeless design.

Nestled within the Dubai Islands, this exclusive beachfront community offers an extraordinary way of life to its residents with a selection of one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as three-bedroom duplexes, said Imtiaz Developments in its LinkedIn post.

These homes boast modern, contemporary architecture with floor-to-ceiling windows and are crafted with sustainable materials to reflect both luxury and responsibility.

A landscaped podium deck at Level 02 enhances the outdoor experience for the residents, complemented by an infinity pool, clubhouse, and exclusive leisure areas, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

