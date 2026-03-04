Private developers, holiday home operators and sections of the hospitality industry in Dubai are expanding free accommodation offers to stranded passengers as flight cancellations and regional airspace closures continue to disrupt travel across the Gulf.

Danube Properties and Dugasta Properties have both announced that vacant residential units would be made available at no cost to travellers unable to leave the country.

In a public message, Danube Properties said: “If you are stranded and require immediate accommodation, we are offering temporary stay support free of charge.” It urged people in need to contact the company through Instagram @DanubeProperties

Dugasta Properties issued a similar statement, pledging emergency temporary stay support for those in urgent need. They can be reached via Instagram @dugustaproperties

Another developer, Peace Homes Developments, also stepped forward, offering free temporary stays while prioritising families with pregnant women, children and elderly travellers.

The response has extended beyond large developers. Several holiday home operators and short-term rental firms have opened up vacant apartments, waived service charges or provided complimentary nights to passengers with confirmed cancellations.

Industry sources say some companies are coordinating assistance through social media and direct outreach, helping families secure immediate shelter amid soaring room rates and limited availability.

The private-sector initiative comes alongside a government directive mandating free accommodation for stranded passengers affected by the crisis. Authorities have instructed hotels to extend stays without penalty where necessary. However, some budget hotel operators have reportedly been slow to comply with the order, with travellers raising concerns about being asked to vacate rooms or pay additional charges despite the exceptional circumstances.

With thousands of transit passengers, tourists and expatriates still awaiting clarity on flight resumptions, the accommodation crunch remains acute. Airfares on operating routes have surged, and hotel occupancy levels have tightened as passengers scramble for options.

